HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Trading Down 1.7 %

HCM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 150,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.