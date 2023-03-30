HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HCM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 150,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.28.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
