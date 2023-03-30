Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 63.2% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 30,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,127. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

