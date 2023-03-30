Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the February 28th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Iberdrola Trading Down 0.2 %
Iberdrola stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Iberdrola has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $12.37.
About Iberdrola
