ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

