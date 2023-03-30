IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.34. 228,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 186,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.
IGM Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.
In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
