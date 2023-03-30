IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.34. 228,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 186,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

