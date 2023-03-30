Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

IMTX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. 259,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 439,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,850 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

