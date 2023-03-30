Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

