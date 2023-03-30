Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 8,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.