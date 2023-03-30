Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 8,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.
Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.
