Imperial Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,157 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,385 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 3,276,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 39.12%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

