Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Down 5.1%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. Approximately 416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

