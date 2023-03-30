Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 5.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 89,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 402,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Inhibrx Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Inhibrx news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 21,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $549,424.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,490,587 shares in the company, valued at $63,161,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,810 shares of company stock worth $2,282,296 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

