Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 9.87% of Innospec worth $251,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 557.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innospec by 71.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.35 per share, with a total value of $50,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and have sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.33. 28,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

