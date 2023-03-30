Insider Buying: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Buys $1,003,632.96 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

