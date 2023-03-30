Insider Buying: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Buys $1,003,632.96 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFIGet Rating) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.