Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $825.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About 89bio

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

