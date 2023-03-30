Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
89bio Stock Performance
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $825.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.