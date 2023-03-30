Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 416,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76.
AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
