Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 416,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,220,000 after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 256,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,653,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 174,690 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

