Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $633,448.80 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

