Insider Selling: Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Sells 63,679 Shares of Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.05), for a total value of £572,474.21 ($703,371.68).
Safestore Trading Up 2.2 %
LON SAFE opened at GBX 915.50 ($11.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 994.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 944.39. Safestore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,423 ($17.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.
Safestore Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. Safestore’s payout ratio is 1,435.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
