Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. 6,463,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,603. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.