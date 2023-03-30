Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 1,504,039 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72.
- On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total transaction of $50,902,838.82.
- On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70.
- On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30.
- On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,627. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.53.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
