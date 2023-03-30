Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 80,333 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.