Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inter & Co, Inc. to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million -$2.15 million 168.17 Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors $46.39 billion $3.05 billion 10.60

Inter & Co, Inc.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Inter & Co, Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. -0.20% -0.14% -0.02% Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors 19.92% 11.94% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inter & Co, Inc. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors 623 2200 2254 55 2.34

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 121.73%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 96.93%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. rivals beat Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

