Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,295 shares of company stock worth $2,869,761 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Inter Parfums by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $142.60 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

