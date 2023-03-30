InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,015.40

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,015.40 ($61.62) and traded as high as GBX 5,177 ($63.61). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,136 ($63.10), with a volume of 236,736 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.18) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($68.19) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.58) to GBX 6,200 ($76.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,750 ($70.65).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,134.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,535.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,016.72.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,987.95%.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($67.83), for a total transaction of £1,164,599.74 ($1,430,888.00). Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

