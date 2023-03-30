InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the February 28th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.68) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.18) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.5 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $65.55. 7,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,419. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading

