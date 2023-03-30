International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.03. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

