International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Update

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 282.3% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTEF traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. International Container Terminal Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

