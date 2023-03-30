Interserve (LON:IRV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.14). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares.
Interserve Trading Down 37.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.
About Interserve
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
Further Reading
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.