Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 119,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.