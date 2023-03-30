Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Trimmed by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 3.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.84.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock opened at $433.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.