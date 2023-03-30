Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.58. The company had a trading volume of 568,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.39.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

