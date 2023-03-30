Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

