Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Position Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

QQQM stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.82. 391,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,346. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $152.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

