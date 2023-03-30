Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.55.

Invesco Stock Up 2.8 %

Invesco stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

