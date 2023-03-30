Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $315.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,186,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,617,051. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

