Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
