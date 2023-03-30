Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE: TNT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2023 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.25 to C$5.00.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

TNT.UN stock opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$321.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.