Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.59% of Thryv worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 685,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thryv by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 333,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

THRY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 57,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,913. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $782.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

