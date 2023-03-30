Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,489. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.