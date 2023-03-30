Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $224.51. The stock had a trading volume of 778,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,336. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

