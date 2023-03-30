Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,064,000 after acquiring an additional 119,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 86,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,298. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.