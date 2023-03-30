Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 621,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.