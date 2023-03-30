Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. 2,624,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,725. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.