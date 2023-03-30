Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 24,018 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.05% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.16. 68,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.93. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.25.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

