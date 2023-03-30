Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 375 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.16% of Tidewater worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,795,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth $7,595,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 32.4% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 124,160 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 45.1% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TDW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.88. 264,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

