Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 82,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 844% compared to the average daily volume of 8,796 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $6.71 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Stories

