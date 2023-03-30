Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 82,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 844% compared to the average daily volume of 8,796 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $6.71 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

