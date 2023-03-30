Investors Purchase Large Volume of Harmony Gold Mining Call Options (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,972 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 530% compared to the average volume of 472 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE HMY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 869,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Harmony Gold Mining

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMY shares. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.