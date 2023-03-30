Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.02. 27,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,996. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

