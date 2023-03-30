iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.58

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.58 and last traded at $100.58, with a volume of 194240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $189,387,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,963,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,444,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

