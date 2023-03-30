iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $82.05 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,349. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

