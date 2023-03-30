iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 10,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 214% compared to the average volume of 3,197 call options.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.15. 1,115,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $122.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

